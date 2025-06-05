Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $40.42

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

