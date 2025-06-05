Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $36.82

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

