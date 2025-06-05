Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $92.25

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $65.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

