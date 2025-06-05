Analysts Set MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Target Price at $90.40

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

ML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,435,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,855,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 230.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 178.3% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

