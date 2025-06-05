Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $15.13

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NU Stock Down 0.3%

NU opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 359,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

