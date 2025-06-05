Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $13.71

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of PTLO opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portillo’s news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Portillo’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

