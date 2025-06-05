Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 965,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

