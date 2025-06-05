Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Under Armour Stock Up 1.1%
Under Armour stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
