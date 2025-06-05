Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $97.77

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

