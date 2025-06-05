Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

