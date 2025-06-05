Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,911,000 after buying an additional 74,565 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

