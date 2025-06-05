Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815,198 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 194,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

