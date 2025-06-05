Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.15 ($0.69). 40,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 34,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £36.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.76.

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artisanal Spirits had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Artisanal Spirits Company plc will post 0.998964 EPS for the current year.

About Artisanal Spirits

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

