Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Trading Down 20.4%

NYSE ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

