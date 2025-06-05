Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after buying an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.