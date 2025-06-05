Ascent Group LLC Has $34.44 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

