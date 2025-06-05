ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGN opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ASGN by 105.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 662.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

