Atb Cap Markets Predicts Canopy Growth FY2030 Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Sunday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 30th.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.79. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 156.98%.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.