Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 766,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,575,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.03.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATHA Free Report ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,782 shares during the quarter. Athira Pharma makes up 0.7% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 8.20% of Athira Pharma worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.