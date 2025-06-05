Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 766,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,575,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.03.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
