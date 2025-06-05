Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUB. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $78,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after buying an additional 990,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after buying an additional 757,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,490,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

