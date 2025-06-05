B. Riley Raises Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $15.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.
Applied Digital Stock Up 29.3%
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
