Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.35). Approximately 435,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 600,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.33).

Get Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £345.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.19.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 96.85%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.