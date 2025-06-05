Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

