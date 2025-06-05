Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.60. 4,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

