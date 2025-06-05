Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

