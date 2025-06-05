Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Stephens reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Campbell’s has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

