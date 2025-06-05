Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Price

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,183,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,417,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,447,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,318,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

