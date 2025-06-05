Bank Stocks To Research – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Fiserv are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in publicly traded banking institutions, entitling shareholders to dividends and a share of the bank’s profits. Their value is influenced by factors such as interest rates, credit quality of loans, economic cycles, and regulatory changes, which expose investors to interest-rate, credit, and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.84. 19,344,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,636,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $338.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $738.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,643,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.96. 927,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,449. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78.

