Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

