Barrick Gold (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189,830 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after buying an additional 9,598,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after buying an additional 4,791,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,991,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.