Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Applied Digital, Tempus AI, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or deploying AI technologies—such as machine-learning platforms, neural-network chips or intelligent software services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation driven by AI applications across industries, though they may also face higher volatility due to rapid technological and competitive shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 152,657,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,611,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $9.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.62. 20,224,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.17. 3,196,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.30. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 12,788,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,019,121. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,009.81. 434,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,132. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $899.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,007. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,077. The company has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

