Best Medical Stocks To Research – June 3rd

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Blueprint Medicines, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Merck & Co., Inc., and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in firms that research, develop, manufacture or distribute medical products and treatments. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,808,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,094,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,258. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.73. 15,877,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,055. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.34. 1,485,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,669. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.13. 6,623,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842,911. Walmart has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $793.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 7,339,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,569,206. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 8,841,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,580,043. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of -8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

