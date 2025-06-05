Best Telecom Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Broadcom, Zscaler, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide communication services such as voice, data, Internet, and video transmission. They include major carriers, cable operators, and satellite or wireless service providers. Investors often view them as relatively stable, dividend-paying equities that are sensitive to technological innovation and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.13. 17,733,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,778,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 207.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $257.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.84 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $297.91.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,067,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

