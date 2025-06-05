Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Applied Digital, Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, implementing, or leveraging blockchain technology—such as blockchain infrastructure providers, cryptocurrency miners, or firms offering blockchain-based applications. By buying these stocks, investors can gain exposure to the growth and adoption of blockchain innovations without directly owning digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,776,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,152,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. 2,734,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 18,984,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,723,195. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,935. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. 407,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,307. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 1,613,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,552. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.18.

