Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOW. Gallatin Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 849,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 452,033 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter worth about $12,297,000.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

BOW opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

