BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

