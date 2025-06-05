Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $138.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
