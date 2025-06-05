Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $65.05

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,665,545 over the last ninety days. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $54.33 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

