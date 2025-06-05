Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $125.57

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $109.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $116.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

