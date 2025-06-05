Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $132.53

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.53.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $32,547,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $174.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

