Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $94.17

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

