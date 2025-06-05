Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $1,414.56

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,414.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,535.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.45, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.91, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,366.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $964.71 and a 12-month high of $1,458.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,375.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,309.99.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

