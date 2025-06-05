Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $55.65

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.65.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.6%

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.