Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $29.17

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.