Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $93.75

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Synaptics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 31,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

