Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $179.50

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

