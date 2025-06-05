Brokerages Set Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Target Price at $110.09

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Veralto by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Veralto by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

