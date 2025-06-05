Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMBL

Bumble Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.68 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 743,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 526,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.