California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 19,471 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

ASTS opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

