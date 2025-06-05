California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -100.75%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,256,880.67. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,556 shares of company stock worth $2,427,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

