California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of StepStone Group worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi raised its stake in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $3,375,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. The trade was a 61.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 51,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $3,077,482.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,737.70. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,426 shares of company stock worth $20,325,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.17%.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

